Monitor everything in one place.

All your data at a glance with automated reports sent to your inbox or Slack team.

Join these companies who use Hall Monitor to keep their teams in-the-know.

Automated Reports. Zero Setup.

No more adding ∞ number of team members to ∞ number of dashboards. Hall Monitor automatically rounds up your most important metrics in clear and easy-to-understand reports delivered to your inbox or Slack team. Easy peasy.

https://hallmonitor.co/reports

Hall Monitor 7:00 am Your daily Business KPI report. June 13th to June 26th. Stripe Stripe 15 New customers $2,425 Volume 42 Charges MailChimp MailChimp Your weekly newsletter campaign report 10 New subscribers 38.7% Opens 10.3% Clicks Instagram Instagram 51 New followers 261 Likes 414 Comments

♥ 464 likes Top post