Monitor everything in one place.

All your data at a glance with automated reports sent to your inbox or Slack team.
Get started. Try it free!
#
#
#
#
#
#
#
#
#
Today
Hall Monitor
7:00 am
Your weekly Business KPI report. From June 13th to June 26th.
Stripe
New customers
15
Volume
$2,425
Charges
42
MailChimp
Your weekly newsletter campaign report
New subscribers
10
Opens
38.7%
Clicks
10.3%
Instagram
New followers
51
Likes
261
Comments
414
Top post
♥ 464 likes
Join these companies who use Hall Monitor to keep their teams in-the-know.
Gumroad
Kittyhawk
Tenfold
Healthvana
Starling

Automated Reports. Zero Setup.

No more adding ∞ number of team members to ∞ number of dashboards. Hall Monitor automatically rounds up your most important metrics in clear and easy-to-understand reports delivered to your inbox or Slack team. Easy peasy.
Get started. Try it for free.
https://hallmonitor.co/reports
Hall Monitor
7:00 am
Your daily Business KPI report. June 13th to June 26th.
Stripe
New customers
15
Volume
$2,425
Charges
42
MailChimp
Your weekly newsletter campaign report
New subscribers
10
Opens
38.7%
Clicks
10.3%
Instagram
New followers
51
Likes
261
Comments
414
Top post
♥ 464 likes

Creating a report is easy.

In a few clicks you can ditch the dashboards and start automating some of your most repetitive workflows.

1. Set frequency

Choose to get reports daily, weekly, or monthly.

2. Add recipients

Add a Slack #channel, direct message or email recipients.

3. Add integrations

Monitor all your apps in one report or across several.

4. That's it!

Soon you’ll receive your automated report.
Integrations

Integrations for the apps you use everyday.

Easily monitor the apps and services you use every day. Get everything at a glance in automated daily, weekly, or monthly reports.
Explore all integrations

Stop spending hours on dashboards.

Get everything at a glance with automated daily, weekly, and monthly reports.
Get started. Try it for free.
© Hall Monitor LLC